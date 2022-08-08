The Miami Heat have yet to make a big move this offseason, but they still seem determined to make what would surely be the biggest deal of the summer.

That deal, of course, would include Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Durant requested a trade from the Nets earlier this offseason after the team had a disastrous 2021-22 campaign.

Though the two teams have seemingly been far off in trade discussions thus far, a recent report revealed that the Heat are still trying to get a deal done. Moreover, the report added that the Nets remain as determined as ever to get the very best deal possible in any potential trade.

“The [Boston] Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant, sources said, with Boston’s package centering around All-Star forward Jaylen Brown seen as a viable deal,” Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. “[Joe] Tsai and the Nets have made clear privately that they will take every last asset from a team that trades for Durant, sources said.”

Based on recent reports regarding Miami’s involvement in the Durant sweepstakes, any Heat deal for Durant may hinge on the inclusion of big man Bam Adebayo.

It is believed that the Nets will not have any “real interest” in a trade with the Heat unless Adebayo is included in the deal. As for the Heat, they have not signaled a willingness to part ways with Adebayo.

Of course, Miami’s ideal plan would be to have Durant, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler join forces to create an exciting trio in South Florida.

However, that may not be possible given what is known about the Nets’ goals for any Durant trade.

That may ultimately force the Heat’s front office to consider whether a duo of Durant and Butler would be enough to win a title. If the answer to that question is yes, the Heat may end up talking themselves into making a deal for the two-time NBA champ.