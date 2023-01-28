Report: Heat began talking to Timberwolves about possible Kyle Lowry-D’Angelo Russell trade in December

For quite some time now, there have been rumors linking the Miami Heat to D’Angelo Russell. Similarly, there have been rumors connecting Heat guard Kyle Lowry to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell’s current squad.

The rumors have been swirling long enough now that a pre-trade deadline swap involving the two guards would not come as a major shock to anyone that has been paying attention.

According to a recent report, the teams began discussing the possibility of a move in December.

“Conversations between the Heat and Timberwolves kicking the tires on a trade involving Russell and Kyle Lowry originated around the G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources told HoopsHype,” Michael Scotto reported.

It is interesting to note that there have been reports that have seemingly conflicted with the Russell-Lowry rumors pretty strongly. The most recent one came earlier this month and stated that the Heat were not trying to part ways with Lowry or break up the current makeup of their roster.

Still, earlier reports hinted at the possibility that the Heat were indeed looking to shed Lowry’s contract. Whether that means they’re trying to do so prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline or after this season comes to an end is a mystery.

What is less of a mystery is the potential that the Heat are playing with smoke and mirrors to try to disguise what they really hope to do prior to next month’s trade deadline.

Given all the chatter regarding Russell and Lowry, their true intent seems clear. Still, there is no shortage of mind games that are played prior to the deadline, and Heat team president Pat Riley is amongst the best in the entire league at playing that game.

Beyond that, there seem to be other teams around the league potentially interested in Lowry, including the Los Angeles Clippers.

Overall, it really wouldn’t be much of a shock to see Lowry get moved prior to the deadline. Though he has played solidly at times this season, the Heat would be wise to try to add a younger shooter if they really plan to challenge in the Eastern Conference this season.

Only time will tell if the trigger is pulled on any sort of trade involving the one-time champion.