Report: Los Angeles Clippers have ‘some interest’ in Kyle Lowry

Plenty of Miami Heat fans have been clamoring for the team to trade starting point guard Kyle Lowry, but it seems like that won’t be happening anytime soon.

Despite the recent report that the Heat aren’t looking to trade Lowry, it seems like there might still be some interest in him across the league.

“The teams I’ve heard that have some interest in him — two I can mention are the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers,” Matt Moore of The Action Network said.

The Clippers haven’t gotten great play from John Wall and Reggie Jackson at the point guard position this season, and it’s gotten to the point where they have now been trotting out Terance Mann in the starting lineup at that spot.

Therefore, it makes sense as to why the Clippers might have some interest in Lowry, who is in the second year of a three-year deal he signed with the Heat in 2021.

Los Angeles has some players that might interest Miami. The Heat’s priority before the Feb. 9 trade deadline is to bolster their frontcourt. Veteran Robert Covington, who seems to have an undefined role this season for the Clippers, could be an option for the Heat. He has experience playing all three frontcourt positions.

He holds career averages of 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 40.6 percent shooting from the field and 35.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The 32-year-old would be able to slot in easily alongside Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s starting lineup and offer the same qualities that current starting power forward Caleb Martin has.

Miami ranks 26th in rebounds per game, so Covington could help a bit in that regard, as he’s been a solid rebounder for his entire career.

Another area in which the Heat need some help is 3-point shooting. The team currently ranks 27th in the league with a 3-point shooting percentage of 33.5.

Luke Kennard, who has also seen his role with the Clippers decrease this season, might be another decent option for the Heat. He’s a career 42.8 percent shooter from downtown. While there are certainly some major concerns about his defense, the benefits might outweigh the risks in this scenario.

A trade involving Kennard, Covington and Lowry would work.

As the trade deadline gets closer and closer, it’ll be interesting to see if any more rumors linking the Heat and Clippers pop up.