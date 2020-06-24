- Report: Former Miami Heat Guard Tyler Johnson Agrees to Deal With Brooklyn Nets
- Updated: June 23, 2020
Former Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal to join the Brooklyn Nets, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Free agent guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020
This is not the first time that the Nets have pursued Johnson. Back in 2016 Brooklyn signed him to a four-year, $50 million offer sheet. However, the Heat matched the deal as he was a restricted free agent at the time.
Johnson has been without a team since being released by the Phoenix Suns back in February. So far this season, the 28-year-old has averaged 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Johnson was traded with Wayne Ellington from the Heat to the Suns in exchange for Ryan Anderson back in February of 2019.
For his career, Johnson has averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Brooklyn currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 30-34.
It will be interesting to see whether or not Johnson ends up seeing lots of minutes with the Nets.
