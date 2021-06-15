- Report: Erik Spoelstra being ‘discussed internally’ in Portland for head coaching position
Report: Erik Spoelstra being ‘discussed internally’ in Portland for head coaching position
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the middle of searching for a new head coach after they recently agreed to part ways with Terry Stotts.
A new candidate has reportedly surfaced in the search, and that candidate is the Miami Heat’s current head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Erik Spoelstra's name has been 'discussed internally' in Portland for the head coaching position, per @EthanJSkolnick & @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/EyIhjGdAo3
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2021
Spoelstra has been the Heat’s head coach since April of 2008, when he replaced current Heat president Pat Riley.
In that time, Spoelstra has amassed a regular season record of 607-424 and a playoff record of 85-58. The 50-year-old has led the Heat to five NBA Finals appearances and two NBA titles.
Although there are many things that tie Spoelstra to Portland, there is reportedly no indication that Spoelstra wants to leave Miami, according to Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network.
“I also don’t have any indication that Erik Spoelstra is looking to leave the Miami Heat,” said Skolnick. “In fact, I’ve heard the opposite from sources that I’ve checked with over the past 24 hours.”
Although interest from teams may continue to come in the future, it seems that Heat fans should not be too worried about Spoelstra leaving the Heat organization anytime soon.
Spoelstra has the fifth-highest amount of regular season wins and the third-highest amount of playoff wins among active head coaches.
