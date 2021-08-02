Report: Duncan Robinson’s next contract is expected to be between $16M to $18M annually

The Miami Heat will have to pay sharpshooter Duncan Robinson top dollar in order to keep him this offseason.

The restricted agent is expected to command $16 million to $18 million annually.

“The numbers floating around for Duncan Robinson’s next contract are an average annual value between $16 million and $18 million,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger reported the same figure for Robinson while also adding that the Heat would likely match offers for him at that price.

“One thing that seems more clear – league sources expect the price on Duncan Robinson to land in the $18 million a year range, and that the Heat will likely match offers on the restricted free agent at this price point,” wrote Hollinger.

Robinson, 27, is one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the association.

Last season, the University of Michigan product put up 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He shot a blistering 40.8 percent from downtown.

Furthermore, Robinson made the fourth most 3-pointers in the league last season. Only marksmen Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield and Damian Lillard made more than Robinson.

As a result, it’s reasonable to understand why Robinson’s value will be high. Still, the Heat will have to find a way to retain Robinson with their array of plans.

The Heat are reportedly are emerging as the favorites to land star guard Kyle Lowry.