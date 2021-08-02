 Report: Duncan Robinson has stated his preference is to stay with Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Home / Rumors / Report: Duncan Robinson has stated his preference is to stay with Miami Heat

Report: Duncan Robinson has stated his preference is to stay with Miami Heat

Duncan Robinson Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson reportedly prefers to remain with the Heat in free agency.

Robinson, 27, is a restricted free agent after spending the last three seasons with the Heat.

Robinson reportedly is expected to command between $16 million and $18 million per season in free agency.

Since Robinson is a restricted free agent, the Heat would be able to match any offer sheet that he signs with another team.

Last season, Robinson averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat are looking to improve their roster after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs last season, but losing Robinson would be a step in the wrong direction.

Free agency officially gets under way on Monday at 6 p.m. EST.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login