Report: Dion Waiters' Role Upon Return to Miami Heat Revealed - Heat Nation

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will be reinstated on Tuesday after serving his two-week suspension.

His tumultuous 2019-20 campaign could become even more interesting when he comes back from his third suspension of the season and resumes practicing with the team. Not only that, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports that Waiters will also be “on the bench during games,” but his chances of entering a game are doubtful.

Further clarity on Waiters, who is being reinstated by the Heat in 4 or so hours, after the game: He will practice with the team and physically be with the team. Whether he gets in a game is a different matter. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 23, 2019

Waiters, who has not appeared in a single game this season, is considered virtually untradable and his career is likely over, according to reports.

However, there is a chance that he can be useful for the Heat regardless of his shaky status with the team. It can use his salary as trade filler for a potential deal down the road.

Jackson also adds that a buyout is an option that the Heat are mulling over, but Waiters wants it on his terms.

“A source briefed on the situation said the Heat has been open to a buyout of the final year-and-a-half of his contract, but Waiters at this point has been disinclined to accept anything less than $12.1 million he’s owed this year and the $12.7 million he’s due to make next season,” wrote Jackson.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they would not receive salary-cap relief in the event that Waiters is waived. He is under contract until the end of next season.

The Syracuse University alum has averaged 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Heat the last three seasons.

