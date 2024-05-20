Report: Cavs would ask Heat for Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. for Donovan Mitchell

The Miami Heat have been constantly linked to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in rumors recently, and the team would have to give up some talented pieces in order to acquire him.

“[Cavs owner Dan] Gilbert and Koby Altman would look for a lucrative package of multiple draft picks and one or two young players with star potential in a Mitchell trade,” wrote Ashish Mathur. “For example, a source told Hoops Wire that the Cavaliers would ask for Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the Heat in Mitchell trade talks if it gets to that point.”

Herro is 24 years old and coming off an injury-filled season in which he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent shooting from deep.

The University of Kentucky product struggled as the Heat’s main ball-handler in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, recording 16.8 points per game on 38.5 percent shooting from the floor.

He’s been involved in trade rumors for nearly his entire career, and it doesn’t seem like that’s going to stop anytime soon.

Jaquez, on the other hand, is 23 years old and just finished his first year in the league. He averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, earning All-Rookie honors along the way.

Congrats to Jaime Jaquez Jr. for making All-Rookie First Team! 11.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 2.6 APG! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LgFzasI6KM — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 20, 2024

Both Herro and Jaquez were featured heavily in trade rumors last offseason, when the Heat were attempting to acquire star guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Mitchell’s current situation is different to the one Lillard (who requested a trade specifically to Miami) was in. Mitchell has not yet requested a trade out of Cleveland, even telling NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski about how happy he is in Ohio.

Adrian Wojnarowski on what Donovan Mitchell told him after speaking to each other: “I am happy in Cleveland. I have been happy since the moment I’ve arrived in Cleveland” pic.twitter.com/bBVgNV9pnI — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 17, 2024

The University of Louisville product is reportedly likelier to remain with the Cavs than not. Despite that, rumors linking him to teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and others continue to fly.

Mitchell is currently under contract for next season and holds a player option worth $37.1 million for the 2025-26 campaign. One has to imagine that he will turn down that option in favor of signing a longer, more lucrative deal.

Heat fans are surely hoping that he ends up signing that deal with Miami.