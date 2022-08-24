Report: Brooklyn Nets and Markieff Morris have mutual interest

Last season, Markieff Morris’ campaign with the Miami Heat was put on hold very early on after a dangerous hit from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

While Morris did manage to return to the lineup for a handful of more games later in the season, he never regained a consistent spot in the rotation.

In the playoffs, he got on the court in just one game.

Despite that forgettable season, Morris is reportedly drawing interest from the Brooklyn Nets, who figure to once again be title contenders now that superstar Kevin Durant and the organization have mended their differences.

Throughout his career, Morris has been known as a hard-nosed player with an old school mindset. If he were to join the Nets, he would certainly bring some toughness to a team that is led by two finesse players in Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving.

Morris is something of a journeyman at this point in his career. After lengthy stints with the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards to start his career, Morris has played for five different teams in the last four seasons.

Unless the Heat bring him back, Morris will likely be on his way to yet another team. He’s shown that he still has some stuff left in the tank.

When it comes to the Heat, they have still yet to make moves to improve their chances of winning a title in the upcoming campaign. Back when Durant was still trying to get traded, they appeared to be one of the clear frontrunners.

Now that Durant is off the table, all signs are pointing to the Heat running it back. However, they have already lost a key contributor from last season in P.J. Tucker. Though losing Morris wouldn’t hit quite as hard, it would mark another vacant spot in the team’s frontcourt.

Overall, the fact that Morris is getting interest from the Nets is great news. After the scary injury, there was concern about when Morris would return. Now, it seems quite likely that his NBA career will continue without a hitch.