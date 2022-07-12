Report: Bam Adebayo hasn’t sought assurances from Miami Heat on if he’d be included in Kevin Durant trade

In recent days, rumors connecting the Miami Heat to Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant have become hard to ignore.

Recently, it was reported that the Heat are determined to “exhaust all options” in their attempts to acquire the star forward. However, one Heat player that many fans feel should remain with the organization is Bam Adebayo.

After all, it stands to reason a Big 3 of Durant, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler would help the Heat really claim a spot as true frontrunners for an NBA title.

Amidst all the rumors, Adebayo has reportedly not sought assurances from the Heat on whether or not he would be included in a deal for Durant.

“There has been no discussions between Bam Adebayo and the Heat about a Kevin Durant trade; the sense is that Miami prefers not to deal him,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Brooklyn would need to trade Ben Simmons if Adebayo were dealt to Brooklyn. Adebayo has not sought assurances from the Heat about whether he would be traded in any Durant deal.”

Adebayo has spent his entire career with Miami so far.

The Heat are likely going to continue working hard on getting Durant to South Florida unless a deal is struck. It is quite rare that a player of Durant’s caliber truly becomes available via trade. The Heat are going to try to capitalize on his availability and bring his immense talent to South Beach.

If the Heat can accomplish that goal without moving Butler or Adebayo, there is little doubt that they will enter the 2022-23 season as one of the top title contenders in the NBA.