Report: Attendance Has Been ‘Very Strong’ During Individual Workouts at Miami Heat Facility

The Miami Heat haven’t been able to conduct normal team workouts due to restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus.

Nonetheless, players have been participating individually with high commitment, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“Miami began allowing players to participate in individual workouts at the team facility on May 13, and attendance from players has been very strong, according to a league source,” Chiang wrote.

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the coronavirus. Several other players from around the league, including superstar Kevin Durant, also tested positive for the dangerous virus.

As a result, commissioner Adam Silver has been extremely scrupulous about players returning to facilities and congregating together.

Most players were barred from returning to team facilities for at least two months. Yet, since players have been able to return for individual workouts, it appears the Heat haven’t missed a beat.

After all, Miami currently is the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are one of the primary contenders in the East.

Recently, All-Star Bam Adebayo said he believes life in the NBA’s bubble will be better than life without basketball. There is clearly a desperation for guys like Adebayo to get back on the court.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.