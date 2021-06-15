- Report: Andre Drummond is on the Miami Heat’s radar
- Updated: June 15, 2021
The Miami Heat had a disappointing end to their season after getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round playoff series.
They are now looking for ways to upgrade their roster this offseason as they look to make it back to the NBA Finals.
One player the Heat are still reportedly interested in is center Andre Drummond, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent after spending the second half of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Andre Drummond is still on the Heat’s radar,” said Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network.
The Heat showed interested in Drummond before the 27-year-old decided to sign with the Lakers.
With the Lakers, Drummond averaged 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
It will be interesting to see what the Heat end up deciding and whether or not they decide to bring Drummond in.
