Report: Andre Drummond and Malik Monk among names to watch for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat reportedly could pursue Andre Drummond and Malik Monk in free agency.

Familiar Names to watch for Miami, according to multiple sources: Rudy Gay,Nic Batum,Jeff Green,Malik Monk, Otto Porter, & Andre Drummond If they could nab 1 of them on top of plans to add Lowry + another piece-I'd call that a successful offseason@EthanJSkolnick@GregSylvander — Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) August 1, 2021

Monk, a former lottery pick, was not extended a qualifying offer by the Charlotte Hornets, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 23-year-old averaged 11.7 points per game last season while shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Drummond, who spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, is one of the better centers on the free agent market.

It was reported that the Heat are also interested in Nicolas Batum, who had a solid season for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Heat clearly are looking to improve their roster after getting knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season.

They won’t be able to sign all of the players they’ve been rumored to be in on, but they could significantly improve their depth from last season.