- Report: Andre Drummond and Malik Monk among names to watch for Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat working to reunite Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan
- Report: Miami Heat among teams interested in Nicolas Batum
- Report: Miami Heat believed to be targeting another ‘major player’ in addition to Kyle Lowry
- Report: Miami Heat exercise Goran Dragic’s team option for 2021-22 season
- Report: Miami Heat make major decision regarding Andre Iguodala’s future with team
- Report: Miami Heat release official roster for Summer League
- Report: Miami Heat expected to have ‘strong interest’ in Avery Bradley
- Report: Miami Heat viewed as frontrunners to sign Kyle Lowry
- Report: Miami Heat have interest in Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Report: Andre Drummond and Malik Monk among names to watch for Miami Heat
- Updated: August 1, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly could pursue Andre Drummond and Malik Monk in free agency.
Familiar Names to watch for Miami, according to multiple sources: Rudy Gay,Nic Batum,Jeff Green,Malik Monk, Otto Porter, & Andre Drummond
If they could nab 1 of them on top of plans to add Lowry + another piece-I'd call that a successful offseason@EthanJSkolnick@GregSylvander
— Adam Borai (@AdamNBorai) August 1, 2021
Monk, a former lottery pick, was not extended a qualifying offer by the Charlotte Hornets, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The 23-year-old averaged 11.7 points per game last season while shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Drummond, who spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, is one of the better centers on the free agent market.
It was reported that the Heat are also interested in Nicolas Batum, who had a solid season for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2020-21 campaign.
The Heat clearly are looking to improve their roster after getting knocked out of the playoffs in the first round last season.
They won’t be able to sign all of the players they’ve been rumored to be in on, but they could significantly improve their depth from last season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login