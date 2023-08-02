Report: Adam Silver has no plans to veto possible Damian Lillard-to-Miami Heat trade

If the Miami Heat do somehow come to an agreement on a trade for Damian Lillard, they reportedly won’t have to worry about NBA commissioner Adam Silver stepping in to veto the deal.

Observers reportedly are thinking that because of the way the situation has played out – with Lillard requesting a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and reportedly only wanting to play for Miami – the NBA could take a closer look at how that result would be reached.

“But the view from the league office is that commissioner Adam Silver will stay on the sidelines,” wrote Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “‘That’s not true, no,’ one league source told Heavy Sports. ‘The league wants no more involvement in it, and there is no plan for that.'”

The NBA reportedly has already stepped in to warn Lillard that he could be subject to discipline if he or agent Aaron Goodwin continue to make comments that the 33-year-old may not report or play for anyone else but the Heat. The league also told teams that the guard confirmed he would honor his contract.

None of this means the sides are getting any closer to a trade, even though a recent report indicated that no teams besides the Heat are actively pursuing Lillard. A veteran NBA coach believes Miami has more leverage in the talks with Portland and hinted that 2023 NBA Draft pick Jaime Jaquez Jr. might be a piece that could help get a deal done.

The Trail Blazers obviously are looking for an immense haul in return for their longtime franchise player, who has played 11 seasons for Portland and has four years remaining on his contract.

The Athletic recently reported that the Heat have been working on a trade package of expiring contracts, multiple first-round picks and one younger player, with Miami guard Tyler Herro going to a third team. The deal could potentially also involve second-round selections and pick swaps.

All of this has put the Heat offseason at a standstill, which could be a growing problem as they may be running out of other options to replenish a roster that has lost Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo.

Adding Lillard to a lineup currently led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would likely keep the Heat among the contenders for the NBA championship, so it eventually could be worth the wait.