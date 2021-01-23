 Report: 3 Miami Heat players included in Team USA’s 2021 Olympic player pool - Heat Nation
Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat reportedly will have three players included in Team USA’s 2021 Olympic team player pool.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson are all expected to be in the pool.

Butler is one of the league’s premier players and was likely a lock to be included. Butler was a part of the 2016 team that won the gold medal in Rio De Janeiro.

Adebayo was a first-time All-Star selection last season and will likely be one of the top center candidates in the pool.

This year, Adebayo is averaging 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He is looking more and more like a franchise cornerstone with each season in Miami.

Robinson is the most surprising selection, but clearly Team USA values his elite 3-point shooting.

For his career, Robinson is a 44.0 percent 3-point shooter.

Miami is focused on winning a title this season after losing in the NBA Finals last year. However, it would be cool to see some Heat players suit up for Team USA this coming summer.

