- NBA insider says he was told multiple times that Pat Riley likes guard Collin Sexton
- NBA executive pegs the Miami Heat as a good landing spot for LaMarcus Aldridge
- Former Miami Heat forward releases curious message after being linked with return to team
- Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
- Dwyane Wade pays respect to Bill Russell after news of the NBA legend’s passing
- Bam Adebayo on his youth basketball clinic for Miami community: ‘They show me so much love…at least I can do this’
- Report: Miami Heat could revisit previous trade talks with Atlanta Hawks regarding John Collins
- Victor Oladipo showcases ‘revenge tour’ with Russell Westbrook as they appear to work out together
- Report: Miami Heat could ‘probably’ swap Duncan Robinson for Davis Bertans straight up
- Report: Miami Heat plan to run it back for 2022-23 season with their current roster
NBA insider says he was told multiple times that Pat Riley likes guard Collin Sexton
- Updated: August 3, 2022
Although the Miami Heat have had a pretty quiet offseason, they have been linked to a plethora of players.
They’ve been going after Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz stud Donovan Mitchell but seemingly haven’t made much progress on either front. They were also recently linked to restricted free agent Collin Sexton.
That would certainly be an interesting acquisition for Miami. Heat president Pat Riley reportedly likes Sexton.
“I had kept hearing, ‘Pat Riley likes Collin Sexton. Pat Riley likes Sexton,’ from one person that I trust who knows things,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said.
While Sexton is undoubtedly a talented player, it’s hard to see him playing a solid role in Miami. He is coming off a season in which he only played in 11 games due to a torn meniscus and recorded 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
During the 2020-21 campaign, his best as a pro so far, he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while knocking down 47.5 percent of his shots from the field and 37.1 percent of his shots from 3-point range.
Sexton reportedly isn’t satisfied with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ current multiyear offer since it’s worth less than half of what he is looking for.
If Sexton were to land in Miami, it would surely have to be through a sign-and-trade deal. That seems to be the only way he can get the type of deal that he wants.
The University of Alabama product is one of the best free agents left on the market, so it’ll be interesting to see what team he ends up signing with.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login