Report: Miami Heat and Utah Jazz interested in sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, both the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz are interested in a sign-and-trade deal for Collin Sexton.

“The Heat and Jazz have each expressed interest in a sign-and-trade for Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, league sources told Hoops Wire,” wrote Amico.

Sexton is currently a restricted free agent for the Cleveland Cavaliers after they extended him a qualifying offer, meaning the Cavs can match any offer from another team to retain him.

It would be interesting to find out who the Heat would be willing to move for Sexton as they already have guards Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus.

Nonetheless, Sexton would bring a dynamic scoring option to a Heat team that only really had one dynamic scorer in Herro.

In the 2020-21 season for the Cavs, Sexton averaged a whopping 24.3 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. He also posted 4.4 assists per game.

Last season, Sexton suffered a torn meniscus and was only able to suit up in 11 games. That is probably why the Cavs still have yet to sign him.

The Heat will likely use his injury history as a bargaining chip and part with as few assets as possible.