The Houston Rockets just made one of the biggest trades in recent memory, and it could result in a major power shift in the NBA.

Although the Rockets have been the busiest team in the league, trading away their top two stars in James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the franchise may not be done.

According to recent reports, P.J. Tucker could be on the move next. One league executive expects the Miami Heat to be one of the teams most interested in the veteran.

Multiple executives believe the Rockets will eventually trade PJ Tucker by the trade deadline, per @MikeAScotto "He will have value in the East, especially to combat Giannis and Durant. I can see Miami going after PJ and maybe even Boston." pic.twitter.com/sokheYljQp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2021

The Heat were linked to Harden ever since the trade rumors surfaced during the NBA offseason. The team decided against competing with the Brooklyn Nets for his services, but going after Tucker makes a lot of sense.

Tucker would be a seamless fit in Miami as a defensive-minded player that only has winning on his agenda moving forward in his career.

Houston is in rebuild mode with no telling whether John Wall, Victor Oladipo and DeMarcus Cousins will be enough to compete in a stacked Western Conference. With that in mind, Tucker would likely welcome a trade.

Miami hasn’t had an ideal start to the season as the defending Eastern Conference champions have struggled to return to the form it had in the NBA bubble. The franchise could be looking to make moves to get back on track as a team to beat in the East.