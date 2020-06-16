Report: Milwaukee Bucks’ Playoffs Success Will Dramatically Impact Miami Heat’s Chances of Signing Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat reportedly have made it known that they plan to target Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo when he becomes a free agent in 2021.

As much as Miami may want to add Antetokounmpo, there are questions about his willingness to even test free agency and leave Milwaukee.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the playoff success of the Bucks over the next two seasons will play a major factor in his decision.

“Milwaukee is still considered likely to keep Antetokounmpo long term, but insiders cited the potential of the salary cap dropping both this offseason and in future years as a reason Giannis might take a wait-and-see approach,” Bontemps wrote. “Still, the overriding belief is that whatever happens on the court will play the biggest role in his decision.”

The Bucks are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but anything can happen once the playoffs begin.

The Heat hold the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 spot, giving them a chance to spoil Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ run at an NBA title.

“I always have said: Ask me once he has to make a decision,” one Eastern Conference scout said. “It all comes down to timing. So many things can change. “If they win it all, if they come through this and do that? There’s no way he’s leaving.”

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.