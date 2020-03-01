Miami Heat Rumors: Heat View Duncan Robinson as ‘Virtually Untouchable’

With the calendar about to turn to March, it’s the time of year when executives are starting to ponder possible offseason trades.

Duncan Robinson, one of the Miami Heat’s blue-chip young players, may be off limits in any potential deal this summer.

Will get into this more on tomorrow’s pod, but I’ve been told that the Heat view Duncan Robinson as virtually untouchable. Not quite Bam or Herro, but in the group. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) March 1, 2020

Robinson has been a terrific underdog story the past two seasons. He was an unheralded player at the University of Michigan who averaged just 9.3 points a game in three collegiate seasons.

Undrafted in 2018, he was signed by the Heat to a two-way contract and appeared in just 15 games last season.

He struggled mightily during the 2018-19 season, but this season he’s been a revelation for Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Robinson is averaging 12.8 points a game this season while shooting a sizzling 44.0 percent from 3-point range.

Absent of winning the NBA championship, the Heat will almost assuredly look to make a major move to become true title contenders. Heat president Pat Riley has never been shy about swinging for the fences when it has come to upgrading his roster.

If the Heat are unable to land a second star next to Jimmy Butler this summer, they’ll reportedly look to attract reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021.