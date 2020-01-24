Report: Miami Heat Trade for 3-and-D Wing Would 'Almost Assuredly' Include Justise Winslow - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat may look to bolster their rotation prior to next month’s trade deadline.

According to a Friday report, if they’re looking to acquire a 3-and-D wing player, they will likely have to part ways with Justise Winslow to get a deal done.

Source: Heat are content in keeping current core of players past deadline & making any MAJOR upgrades an offseason priority Current Goal is to make short term upgrades to improve team for a postseason run Any deal for a 3&D Wing player will almost assuredly cost atleast Winslow — Mr. Clutch (@ClutchNBA_) January 24, 2020

Seeing Winslow go in a trade deal would be a tough pill to swallow for many fans. Through his career, Winslow has shown flashes of being truly special.

Unfortunately, he has also dealt with a number of unimpressive slumps as well as nagging injuries.

So far this season, Winslow has played in just 11 games due to a number of different health-related issues. Right now, he is missing time due to a back injury.

When he has managed to get in the game, he’s played well.

He’s averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. All three mark improvements upon his career averages.

Still, Winslow’s potential cannot help the Heat if he is sitting on the bench. That may be a primary reason why they would be willing to part ways with him.

With just a couple weeks left before the deadline comes and goes, it will be fascinating to see what kind of approach Heat team president Pat Riley and the rest of the front office take.

Hopefully, they are able to make the Heat’s roster just a bit more dangerous in preparation for what many think could be a deep playoff run.

Whether or not that requires the team to part ways with Winslow remains to be seen.