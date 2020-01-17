Miami Heat News: Justise Winslow to Miss at Least 2 More Weeks Due to Back Injury - Heat Nation

The back injury of Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow appears to get more concerning by the day.

In the team’s latest injury update, Heat head coach Erik Spolestra announced that Winslow will be out for two more weeks due to his back injury.

Erik Spoelstra said Justise Winslow will be out for the next two weeks with his back injury and will be re-evaluated at that point. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 17, 2020

Winslow, 23, has played in just 11 games this season. The swingman is averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.0 assists for the 2019-20 campaign.

With Heat legend Dwyane Wade retiring following the conclusion of last season, Winslow was supposed to be one of the major leaders and producers this season.

Yet, with the 6-foot-6 small forward missing 18 of the team’s last 19 contests, the Heat are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 28-12.

Much of their success can be accredited to newcomer Jimmy Butler, who is putting up 20.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game this year.

Hopefully, the two-week period will offer Winslow the rest and rehab he needs to finish the season out strong.

The Heat take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

