Report: ‘Faction of Players’ Discussing If NBA Restart Is ‘Good Idea’

The NBA is preparing the way to restart the 2019-20 season on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.

However, it appears there are a plethora of players who aren’t big fans of the ambitious idea.

While the prospect of playing basketball is enticing for multiple players, the potential of contracting coronavirus isn’t worth the risk.

After all, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign back in March after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the deadly virus.

However, the big man wasn’t alone. Numerous players, including superstar Kevin Durant, from across the league contracted the virus.

The NBA has been extremely scrupulous while discussing plans to resume the season. Despite however many health protocols are in place, some players aren’t convinced reconvening is a wise idea.

