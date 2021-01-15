The Miami Heat missed out on acquiring superstar James Harden via trade, but Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is still very much a possibility.

In fact, according to a recent report, the Heat’s interest is Beal is “high.” However, that same report indicated that if the Wizards asked for a package of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Precious Achiuwa, the Heat would likely not pull the trigger.

The Miami Heat’s interest level in Bradley Beal is 'high,' per @flasportsbuzz "If Washington insists on Herro, Robinson and Achiuwa and picks, that would likely be too much for the Heat’s liking." pic.twitter.com/HNZ7XrDtM8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 15, 2021

Beal is one of the most promising young stars in the NBA. In fact, he’s currently leading the NBA in points per game on the 2020-21 season at 34.9 points per contest.

Despite that production, his Wizards are near the basement of the NBA’s standings with a record of 3-8. With Beal’s frustration mounting, many around the NBA believe that he could soon become available.

However, parting ways with Herro, Robinson and Achiuwa would be a heavy price for Miami.

Herro has already shown growth in his sophomore season and is currently averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Robinson is also playing well and continues to prove that he is one of the best shooters in the NBA.

As for Achiuwa, he’s looked like another diamond in the rough for a Heat organization that has drafted incredibly well in recent years.

With all that in mind, Beal may be one of the few true superstars who could be on the move in the near future. If the Heat are serious about adding another star to their roster, they may have to be willing to mortgage their future and part ways with their seriously promising young talent.