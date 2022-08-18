Miami Heat insider points out that there is ‘no urgency’ from team to sign Tyler Herro to extension

Though the Miami Heat have been at the center of rumors linking them to multiple stars across the NBA, they have a young star of their own who is in the midst of a pivotal offseason.

Tyler Herro, who is nearing the end of his rookie deal, is eligible for an extension. However, according to a team insider, the Heat have shown “no urgency” to get such a deal done so far.

“Either way, it appears it will be a decision that will come much closer to the Oct. 18 extension deadline,” Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reported. “There simply is no urgency from the Heat’s perspective at the moment.”

Of course, many Heat fans would love to keep Herro around for the long term. He took a major stride in his progression last season and came away with the Sixth Man of the Year award as a result.

He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game despite coming off the bench in all but 10 of the games he suited up for during the regular season. Herro has already made it abundantly clear that he hopes to be in the starting lineup on a consistent basis this season.

If he does become a full-time starter, Herro will likely see an increase in his production. That would surely give his reputation a nice boost around the NBA.

Only time will tell if the Heat do indeed extend the young guard. If they don’t, they may risk losing him in restricted free agency.