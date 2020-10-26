The emergence of Duncan Robinson this past season is one of the many reasons why the Miami Heat advanced to the NBA Finals.

Robinson, 26, showed that he is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA this season. He shot a blistering 44.6 percent from beyond the arc and averaged 13.5 points per game.

Because of that, Robinson is considered a “top commodity” in the NBA’s trade market, according to The Athletic’s Zach Harper.

“This season, Duncan Robinson was the poor man’s Klay Thompson, in terms of what their shooting profiles and opportunities look like beyond the arc,” Harper wrote. “Obviously, Robinson can’t come close to the defense of Thompson, nor his overall scoring ability. But he’s one of those ‘don’t leave that guy ever’ shooters and he doesn’t need much rhythm or space to get the shot off from deep. Robinson is a top commodity in the NBA trade world because he has an elite skill (shooting the ball) and a very low NBA salary ($1.6 million in 2020-21, restricted free agent in 2021 offseason). A team trading for him would only get the cheap price for next season and then you can expect to really have to pay him in 2021. But it makes throwing him into deals now very easy.”

Miami has been linked to stars such as Victor Oladipo and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it remains to be seen if the team is willing to trade for either player.

Antetokounmpo likely won’t even be available for trade, and the Heat reportedly aren’t as interested in Oladipo as he is in them.

However, Robinson will certainly be sought out by teams if Miami does make a deal this offseason.

After going undrafted, Robinson has quickly turned his sharpshooting into one of the most valued assets in the NBA.