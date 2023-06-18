Heat insiders say to keep an eye on Draymond Green going to Miami

Miami Heat insiders Ethan J. Skolnick and Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports reportedly have been told to “keep the name Draymond Green” in mind for the Miami Heat this offseason.

Green, who has a player option for the 2023-24 season, could opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors and become an unrestricted free agent.

“This is complete long shot stuff but, in our circles of calls and texts, Greg [Sylvander] and I have both been told to keep the name Draymond Green in the back of our minds,” Skolnick wrote. “Again, this seems highly improbable in light of him likely staying in Golden State, plus the Heat’s tax crunch. “But it gives me one more chance to refer you to my call on the night of the 2012 draft for the Heat to draft him, which would have extended the Big 3 run.”

Miami has been linked to several players this offseason, including Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. Since Beal is a highly paid player, it may be hard for Miami to add both him and Green this offseason.

The Heat reportedly would part ways with guard Kyle Lowry along with other players and draft capital in a trade for Beal this offseason.

Green is a four-time NBA champion with Golden State, and he’s spent his entire career with the franchise. However, it’s possible he could move on if the Warriors aren’t willing to give him a contract that he wants this offseason.

A former Defensive Player of the Year, Green does all of the little things on the basketball court. He’s an elite defensive player, a strong playmaker from the forward spot and is always willing to mix it up with opposing players.

Miami could use some of Green’s defensive intensity and playmaking alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, if the option presents itself.

During the 2022-23 season, Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game with Golden State.

It’s hard to see the Warriors breaking up the championship core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson just one season removed from winning the NBA Finals, but it appears to be a possibility.

The Heat clearly are going to be active this offseason after falling short in the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 campaign. The team made the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed, but it showed it was clearly better than that on its playoff run.