Report: Duncan Robinson Considered ‘Near Lock’ to Participate in 3-Point Contest - Heat Nation

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is reportedly close to joining the All-Star Weekend festivities as a participant in the Three-Point Contest.

In addition to the Derrick Jones Jr slam dunk news, i am hearing that Duncan Robinson is a near lock for the Three Point Shootout — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) January 6, 2020

The 6-foot-7 sophomore is currently averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range.

He has made at least five 3-pointers in seven games this season.

Robinson knocked down a career-high 10 threes on 10-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc during a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 10.

After the uncanny shooting displayed by the 25-year old, former Heat superstar Dwyane Wade tweeted that Robinson is all but guaranteed to get an invitation to the contest.

If he gets the nod to participate in the competition and wins it, he’ll join four former Heat players who have previously won the competition.

Glen Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007), Daequan Cook (2009) and James Jones (2011) won the contest previously.

Robinson has started in all but five of the team’s 36 games this season.

Comments

comments