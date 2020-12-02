Recently, whispers started to pop up linking Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to music star and actress Selena Gomez.

Now, it appears that people are getting their hands on some of the raw facts. While there is a lot still left unknown, it seems very likely that a romance is indeed blossoming.

“While the duo has yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding their last sighting together, a source confirms to E! News that the pop star has hung out with the NBA star ‘a few times,'”Alyssa Morin of E! News reported. “As the source put things, Selena is ‘keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he’s a great guy.’ “‘They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time,’ adds the source. ‘It’s very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go, but isn’t settling down just yet.’ “Per the source, the 28-year-old singer ‘is currently single but has recently been more open to dating.'”

Gomez has famously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd in the past.

As for Butler, he’s been known to keep much of his life off of the basketball court quite private.

Without a doubt, Heat fans and fans of Gomez will keep looking for clues as the rumors continue to swirl.