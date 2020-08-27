It’s starting to look like the Miami Heat played a huge role in saving the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

On Thursday morning it was reported that Udonis Haslem played a large role in convincing “key players” to support the resumption of the season after boycotts began on Wednesday.

Now, it has been added that Heat veteran Andre Iguodala and Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul were also instrumental in getting the season back on track.

“Sources say Chris Paul, the president of the players’ union, and vice president Andre Iguodala led the way, throughout the night and into the meeting today, in getting players to see the bigger picture-not just the financial implications of walking away from the rest of the season, but losing the strength of the platform they have in the bubble to continue to push for the changes they want,” reporters from The Athletic wrote.

Paul and Iguodala are highly respected in the NBA and helm the players’ union. It is incredible to learn about the composure the two vets showed during a highly tumultuous time.

The boycotts began on Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they would not be playing in Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

They were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

While the season is now set to start back up later this week, it still seems to be a fairly tense situation.

As the NBA’s players continue to look for ways to have their voices be heard and make meaningful change, they will surely continue to look to veterans like Iguodala and Paul for guidance.