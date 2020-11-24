Bam Adebayo is eligible for a max extension this offseason. He certainly is worth the contract, especially with the way he played last season.

However, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley admitted last month that Adebayo’s contract situation remains a “bit dicey” as the organization wants to have flexibility in the 2021 offseason.

This week, things might become more clear, as Adebayo’s agent will reportedly meet with the Heat front office to discuss its plans.

Last season, Adebayo had the best season of his young career.

He averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in the regular season. The 6-foot-9 big man was key in the Miami’s run to the NBA Finals, where it lost to the Lakers in six games.

The University of Kentucky product was also voted to his first All-Star Game last season, along with his fellow draftees in the 2017 NBA Draft, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell.

Those two players just agreed to max contract extensions with their respective teams.

It remains to be seen whether Adebayo will follow suit.