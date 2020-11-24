- Report: Bam Adebayo’s agent to meet with Miami Heat to discuss max extension
- Meyers Leonard’s NSFW response when asked how much he cares about stats
- Report: Miami Heat sign intriguing 6-foot-8 international prospect
- Goran Dragic offers major update on foot injury he sustained in 2020 NBA Finals
- Pat Riley breaks down why Avery Bradley perfectly fits into Miami Heat’s philosophy
- Dwyane Wade hints at big things they ‘talked about’ after Donovan Mitchell inks extension
- Pat Riley opens up on what why it was ‘essential’ to bring back Goran Dragic
- Dwyane Wade speaks out on Mike Tyson defending his family during Boosie Badazz exchange
- Report: Miami Heat have ‘master plan’ for 2021-22 NBA season
- Here’s the deal that Jae Crowder turned down from the Miami Heat
Report: Bam Adebayo’s agent to meet with Miami Heat to discuss max extension
- Updated: November 24, 2020
Bam Adebayo is eligible for a max extension this offseason. He certainly is worth the contract, especially with the way he played last season.
However, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley admitted last month that Adebayo’s contract situation remains a “bit dicey” as the organization wants to have flexibility in the 2021 offseason.
This week, things might become more clear, as Adebayo’s agent will reportedly meet with the Heat front office to discuss its plans.
Bam Adebayo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, will meet with the Miami Heat this week to see where the Heat stand on a possible max extension for Bam Adebayo, per Zach Lowe
(h/t @flasportsbuzz) pic.twitter.com/LKNHMth7H8
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 24, 2020
Last season, Adebayo had the best season of his young career.
He averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in the regular season. The 6-foot-9 big man was key in the Miami’s run to the NBA Finals, where it lost to the Lakers in six games.
The University of Kentucky product was also voted to his first All-Star Game last season, along with his fellow draftees in the 2017 NBA Draft, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell.
Those two players just agreed to max contract extensions with their respective teams.
It remains to be seen whether Adebayo will follow suit.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login