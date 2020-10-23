- Pat Riley admits Bam Adebayo’s contract situation will be a ‘bit dicey’
- Rapper Jack Harlow releases official music video for hit single ‘Tyler Herro’
- Chris Bosh urges Miami Heat to not sacrifice Bam Adebayo to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Report: NBA 2K21 rewards Jimmy Butler with stunning player rating after playoff run
- New study identifies Miami Heat fans as most exciting team to follow in NBA
- Kendrick Perkins makes bold claim about Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro
- Report: Miami Heat insider breaks down how team could acquire Danilo Gallinari
- Report: Jimmy Butler amongst stars whose stock rose highest in NBA bubble
- Report: Miami Heat already locking in on their next promising draft prospect
- Duncan Robinson says Lakers trash-talking during NBA Finals included calling him ‘Jimmy Neutron’
Pat Riley admits Bam Adebayo’s contract situation will be a ‘bit dicey’
- Updated: October 23, 2020
The Miami Heat are planning to be major players in the free-agency market of the 2021 offseason, but they’re also going to have to make a decision on one of their young stars as well.
All-Star Bam Adebayo is set to become a restricted free agent in 2021, and many around the league are wondering if the Heat will try to lock up the blossoming star before that.
Heat team president Pat Riley recently spoke about Adebayo’s contract and admitted that things could get a “bit dicey.”
Pat Riley: “We know we have a decision to make, Bam has a decision to make, and we do with him.”
“It’s gonna be a little bit dicey for us because we want that flexibility.”
“We have to take care of our own as much as we can but we can’t give up that flexibility.” pic.twitter.com/L57oKtXcoj
— alex (@tropicalblanket) October 23, 2020
As a young All-Star, Adebayo is certainly deserving of a richer contract already. In fact, he might be considered one of the biggest bargains in the entire NBA right now.
On his current deal, Adebayo will be payed just over $5 million for the upcoming season.
Last season, the University of Kentucky product averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
He took his game to another level in the playoffs and led the Heat to multiple victories on their way to a berth in the 2020 NBA Finals.
It’s going to be fascinating to see how Riley and the rest of the front office manage Adebayo’s contract.
While they certainly don’t want to to sacrifice their ability to haul in a big fish or two next summer, they also want to make sure that they don’t risk losing their homegrown star.
Given Riley’s reputation, chances seem good that the Heat will end up getting the best of both worlds.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login