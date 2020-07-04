Report: 3rd Miami Heat Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

On Saturday, it was reported that a second unnamed Miami Heat player had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in as many days.

Three players on the roster have tested positive for the illness in the last few weeks. Derrick Jones Jr. tested positive in late June and a second positive test was reported on Friday.

A third Heat player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a source. The Miami Herald is not reporting the names of the two players who tested positive in the past few days; both are rotation players. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 4, 2020

Can confirm @flasportsbuzz report of a third Miami Heat player having tested positive, along with Derrick Jones Jr (reported by others) and one I reported yesterday (and did not name). Had heard a third but hadn’t confirmed player or coach. Team facility is closed. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) July 4, 2020

Yes, all are rotation players but pretty much everyone on the team is a rotation player… — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) July 4, 2020

After the positive test on Friday, the Heat closed their team facilities. The team will not practice again until it enters the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

At the moment, the entire Heat roster is determined to enter the NBA’s bubble and compete for a championship. However, that could change in the coming days.

Players still have the option to pull out of the upcoming season restart and many players who have tested positive already have done so.

Brooklyn Nets big man DeAndre Jordan recently announced that he would be pulling out of the restart after his positive test. His teammate Spencer Dinwiddie is still undecided.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet also tested positive on Saturday and is reportedly unlikely to travel with his team.

What matters most is that the players who are currently battling COVID-19 recover to full strength. Their health is what matters most, basketball concerns can come later.