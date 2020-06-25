- Miami Heat News: Derrick Jones Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Miami Heat News: Derrick Jones Jr. Tests Positive for Coronavirus
- Updated: June 25, 2020
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.
“Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., the NBA’s reigning Slam Dunk Contest champion, has tested positive for coronavirus, a league source confirmed to the Sun Sentinel,” Winderman reported.
Jones Jr., 23, has been enjoying the best season of his young career this year.
The high flier is putting up 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest this season. He has become a vital part of the Heat’s rotation.
This offseason, the forward can potentially test free agency.
The NBA initially suspended the 2019-20 season back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Numerous players have contracted the virus since then, including superstar Kevin Durant.
The 2019-20 season is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.
