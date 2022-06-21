While Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s career as an NBA player came to an end a couple of years ago, his son Zaire is still trying to get his own career started.

The younger Wade played in the G League last season, and he logged his first workout with an NBA team ahead of the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

The team he worked out for was none other than the San Antonio Spurs, one of the Heat’s biggest rivals during the team’s Big 3 era.

As Heat fans know, the Spurs and Heat faced off in two consecutive NBA Finals series in 2013 and 2014. While the Heat won the first matchup, the Spurs dominated the second.

Surely, if the Spurs were to end up drafting the younger Wade, the elder Wade would let go of any ill feelings he still holds against the franchise.

Last year, the younger Wade played in a handful of games for the Salt Lake City Stars. Some people had an issue with him getting an opportunity with the team since his father is a partial owner of the Utah Jazz, the Stars’ NBA affiliate.

In 12 games with the Stars, the younger Wade averaged just 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Those numbers don’t exactly jump off the page.

Given that low level of production, it is unclear how good the younger Wade’s chances are of getting drafted in the upcoming event. Still, the fact that he is getting a workout is a good sign that some people are interested in seeing what he has to offer.