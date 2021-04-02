Victor Oladipo has been patiently waiting to join the Miami Heat for some time.

On Thursday, his patience finally paid off, as he logged his first career game as a member of the organization.

Though Oladipo is still a fresh face on the roster, he seems to have a clear understanding of what it means to be part of the Heat culture. He recently broke down what the team’s lauded culture means to him.

“I come from high-cultural basketball: DeMatha Catholic High School, to Indiana University, and now being on the Heat,” Oladipo said. “It’s a culture. It’s a way of life and it’s playing for something bigger than yourself. It’s sacrifice, it’s winning at the ultimate level. That’s what I’m used to. That’s what I flourish in. “I feel like being a part of this and walking around that locker room every day and seeing those championships, and walking around and seeing what winning looks like, it’s going to help me be a better player, be a better person, and help me help this team win at the highest level.”

Clearly, the two-time All-Star truly appreciates the opportunity that he has been given.

Last week, as the trade deadline wound down, the Heat had been quite quiet. It wasn’t until the final minutes before the deadline that Miami’s trade for Oladipo was reported.

So far this season, Oladipo is averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

His first game in a Heat uniform rendered pedestrian numbers of six points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Surely, he’ll look to build off of those numbers as he gets even better acquainted with his new teammates and team culture.