- Victor Oladipo says he’s still working his way back from injury because one leg is weaker than the other
- 5 serviceable big men Miami Heat should target in free agency
- This iconic play between LeBron James and Dwayne Wade appears to be recreated in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Jeremy Lin offers powerful message of gratitude to Dwyane Wade for denouncing discrimination against Asians
- Video: Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly trolls Dwyane Wade after he asks Aaron Gordon about his No. 50 jersey
- Victor Oladipo beautifully breaks down what Miami Heat culture means to him
- Video: Bam Adebayo has some words for Draymond Green after he taunts Miami Heat
- Victor Oladipo provides worrisome response on if he can play in back-to-backs this season
- Report: Jimmy Butler’s main target was Kyle Lowry during trade deadline
- Report: Miami Heat expected to make ‘major changes’ to roster if they fail early in NBA postseason
Victor Oladipo says he’s still working his way back from injury because one leg is weaker than the other
- Updated: April 4, 2021
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo indicated that he’s still trying to get back to normal from a severe knee injury, noting that one of his legs remains weaker than the other.
Oladipo, who was acquired by the Heat last month from the Houston Rockets, noted that despite the numbers he’s put up this season, he’s yet to return to being 100 percent healthy.
“I’m not one to make excuses, so I don’t make any,” Oladipo said when asked how much his offensive efficiency continues to be impacted by the injury. “But if you look at it, I had a lower extremity injury, so I wasn’t able to use my lower extremity for a long period of time. One leg is stronger than the other. I have some hypertrophy in one leg than the other. Working my way back and finding my balance is something I’m still continuing to work at.”
Oladipo suffered his knee injury in January 2019 while playing for the Indiana Pacers and required a lengthy rehabilitation period before he was able to return to the court.
This season, the Heat are the third different team that he’s played for, with the 28-year-old guard averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Oladipo has played two games as a member of the Heat, with averages of 7.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. The steep drop in points per game serves as the most jarring difference among that group of numbers.
As a free agent at the end of this season, Oladipo can go elsewhere, but seems like a strong candidate to remain with the Heat. If that turns out to be the case, the old Oladipo figures to resurface for the Heat sometime in the future.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login