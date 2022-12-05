Report: Miami Heat willing to move Kyle Lowry - Heat Nation

With an 11-12 record so far this season, the Miami Heat are not even close to the title contender they have been when healthy in recent seasons.

They’re struggling to score points, as they rank only 23th in offensive rating and 26th in points per game, and Kyle Lowry has been struggling.

Reportedly, the Heat are open to trading Lowry in order to improve their roster.

Lowry, who is 36 years of age, is averaging 14.8 points and 6.0 assists this year, but he is shooting 40.2 percent from the field, compared to 44.0 percent last season.

“One league source said the Heat are willing to move Kyle Lowry, but at 37, and with another year left on a three-year $85 million deal, it’s hard to identify a team that would take him on and provide the Heat with an upgrade,” wrote Ric Bucher of Fox Sports.

Lowry came to Miami in the summer of 2021 in a trade that sent Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic to the Toronto Raptors. He had helped drive the Raptors to the NBA championship during the 2018-19 season, and it was thought he would bring the Heat a true floor general who could also score and hit from the outside, especially come playoff time.

Unfortunately, the Philadelphia native failed to get it done in the postseason. He put up just 7.8 points a game while shooting 29.1 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from 3-point range in 10 playoff games, as Miami fell short to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

On the other hand, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, the team’s other mainstays, have been playing well.

Adebayo is averaging a career-high 21.0 points, along with 9.1 rebounds per contest, while Herro has continued to produce coming off winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

In addition, wing Max Strus has blossomed in his fourth pro season. His 15.1 points a game this season have made him something of a revelation for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

A productive Lowry trade, especially one that brings back a solid point guard, would go a long way in helping the Heat get their groove back.