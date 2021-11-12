Udonis Haslem rants against a hater who calls him a ‘waste’ of a roster spot: ‘Go cheer for the Magic wit yo crab a-s’

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem typically doesn’t see a whole lot of game action at this stage of his career.

However, in a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week, the 41-year-old actually got some meaningful minutes. With multiple Heat big men in foul trouble, Miami called on Haslem to check in.

Over about five minutes of action, he went 1-for-2 from the field and scored two points. It was a nice sight for Heat fans to see, as it’s a rarity for Haslem to get into games aside from garbage time.

A Heat fan on Instagram showed Haslem some love by posting a clip of his bucket against the Lakers. Unfortunately, one user called out Haslem in the comment section of the post and claimed that he’s a “waste” of a roster spot.

Haslem made sure to clap back.

Haslem clearly didn’t appreciate the comment. He certainly takes a lot of pride in being an active player, which he recently made clear when he revealed that reaching 20 seasons at the NBA level is a huge goal of his.

The consensus is that Haslem adds a lot of value to the Heat through his veteran leadership. The big man is in his 19th season, so he brings an invaluable amount of experience to the table.

Haslem is a three-time NBA champion, and he’s looking for a fourth. Even though Miami is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, many folks feel that the Heat have a legitimate chance at winning it all this season.