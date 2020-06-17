Udonis Haslem Has Hilarious Response to NBA’s Anonymous Hotline in Orlando

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem took to Instagram to share a hilarious response to the report that the NBA will have an anonymous hotline to report potential violations of protocols when the 2019-20 season resumes.

The NBA is taking as many precautions to protect players and team personnel once the season resumes.

With players such as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard speaking out against the resumption, having an anonymous hotline could ease the worries of players.

Haslem and the Heat reportedly are “all in” for the resumption of the season. The Heat are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and are looking to make a deep run come playoff time.

The 40-year-old Haslem is in his 16th NBA season, all spent with Miami. He has appeared in just three games in 2019-20, averaging 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The NBA is set to resume its season at the end of July.