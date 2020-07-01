Katya Elise Henry Expresses Deep Affection for Tyler Herro, Says She ‘Fell in Love With a Real One’

As important as basketball is, family and relationships are more important for many NBA players.

Tyler Herro’s newest flame Katya Elise Henry seems to think that the Heat rookie is someone special.

fell in love with a real one — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) June 30, 2020

Herro is one of several young players who have made the Heat one of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season.

Although Herro was a lottery pick in last year’s NBA draft, not a whole lot was necessarily expected out of him, as he had a decent but not great season at the University of Kentucky.

Instead, Herro has emerged as a deadeye shooter for Miami. In 47 games this season, he has hit 39.1 percent of his 3-pointers.

Better yet, he never really hit the dreaded “rookie wall” that affects so many first-year players. Herro has maintained his outside shooting efficiency throughout the season.

In doing so, he has gained the confidence and trust of his head coach Erik Spoelstra, as well as the team’s best player, Jimmy Butler.

That’s no small feat for a rookie, especially in a league that tends to be skeptical about a rookie’s ability to contribute right away.