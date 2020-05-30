Tyler Herro Sends Blunt 4-Word Message With NBA Return on Horizon

As the NBA prepares to resume the 2019-20 season, Tyler Herro declared that he is more than ready to get back on the basketball court.

The Miami Heat guard has missed 15 games this season because of a foot injury, which derailed his chances of winning Rookie of the Year. The same injury kept him from participating in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend last February.

This season, Herro is averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He was also shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point territory and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Herro is currently eighth in scoring among rookies and 11th in minutes played (27.2). The Heat drafted the 6-foot-5 guard out of the University of Kentucky with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The league postponed the 2019-20 season on March 11 after it discovered that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. More than two months later, the league is reportedly preparing to finish out the season with a target date in mind.

Whether the league returns to action two months from now or earlier, Herro is prepared to resume his sensational rookie season whenever the NBA gives the go-ahead.