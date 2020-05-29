- Report: NBA Targeting July 31 for Resumption of 2019-20 Season
Report: NBA Targeting July 31 for Resumption of 2019-20 Season
- Updated: May 29, 2020
The NBA is getting close to resuming to the 2019-20 season.
As a matter of fact, NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly told the Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for resumption of the season.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed Board of Governors that July 31 is a target date for return of season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2020
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 campaign back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.
In the days following the gigantic decision, several other players from around the league also tested positive for the deadly virus.
The list included some of the league’s finest stars, such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. In addition, hundreds of thousands of people across the country have died as a result of the virus in the last couple months.
Therefore, Silver has been extremely scrupulous in his decision-making regarding the resumption of the 2019-20 season.
While fans would love to see teams back on the court, the health of the players remains the paramount priority.
The Miami Heat are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
