Tyler Herro: ‘My offensive skill set is one of the best in the league’

As the Miami Heat prepare to begin ramping up towards the 2022-23 NBA season, shooting guard Tyler Herro is making it clear that he thinks he’s ready to take yet another leap in his progression.

All summer long, Herro has indicated that his goal is to start for the Heat this season, and during Monday’s media day with the team, Herro issued yet another confident statement.

Herro stated that he believes he has one of the best offensive skill sets in the NBA. He said that while admitting that one of his main goals for the season is to improve on the defensive side of the court.

Tyler Herro on the things he has worked on: “Being more efficient, getting stronger, being better on the defensive end.” Adds “My offensive skill set is one of the best in the league.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) September 26, 2022

Last season, Herro took a major leap forward by averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He enjoyed that high level of production while coming off the bench in all but 10 games he suited up for.

If he does end up earning a starting spot, there is a chance that his numbers could take yet another jump in the right direction.

Though the Heat whiffed on their attempts to add a star player this summer, there is a real possibility that Herro could end up becoming a homegrown star this season. If he can take another step in the right direction, he could end up earning the first All-Star Game appearance of his career.

Though he was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, it’s clear that the achievement is not enough for Herro.

Asked Tyler Herro if it's a goal to be an All-Star this season. "Yeah, I thought I should have been one last year. But with another jump in my game, I think I can this year." — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) September 26, 2022

He seems truly driven to improve, and it is great to see that he is not only exuding confidence about his offensive ability, but also admitting that he needs to get better on the defensive side as well.

With the team’s first preseason game just around the corner (Oct. 4 versus the Minnesota Timberwolves), Heat fans will soon get a chance to see what kind of tools Herro has added to his game during the offseason.

Though he may already believe that he is one of the most skilled offensive players in the league, he’s going to have to prove that to fans and doubters.