Tyler Herro Hooks Up Instagram Model Girlfriend on Her Birthday With Lavish Gift
- Updated: June 15, 2020
Tyler Herro and Katya Elise Henry seem to be getting quite serious these days.
The two have been spending a fair amount of time together ever since the Instagram model asked the Miami Heat rookie if he wanted to “quarantine n chill” with her.
On Monday, Henry took to Instagram to thank Herro for a fancy new handbag that he gifted her for her birthday.
Henry posted on social media to show off that the two had spent a romantic day together over the weekend to celebrate her new age.
While it’s unclear whether or not these two are officially dating, there is little doubt at this point that the attractive young duo is very much an item.
With the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season fast approaching, Herro and Henry will surely try to spend as much time together as possible before Herro has to pack his bags for the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.
