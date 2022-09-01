Tyler Herro appears to throw shade at Miami Heat fans for changing their tune after Donovan Mitchell trade

The Miami Heat are officially out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, as he was traded by the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a package of players and draft picks.

Utah acquired Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Mitchell, a haul that was likely more than what the Heat could have offered.

The completion of the Mitchell deal is a good sign for Tyler Herro’s future in Miami, as he had been the primary trade chip rumored in talks for either Mitchell or Kevin Durant this offseason.

However, Herro had an interesting message on Twitter that seemed to be directed at fans that wanted him traded for Mitchell prior to the Cavs making the deal.

It’s hard to blame Herro, as he is up for a contract extension this offseason and yet found himself in the middle of trade talks for the majority of the summer, even though he was fantastic for Miami last season.

Herro won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2021-22 season, as he took a major leap from his performance in the 2020-21 season.

The University of Kentucky product showed he can be a top option in the 2021-22 campaign, carrying the Heat on offense at times, especially with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry all missing time at different points in the season. Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Heat fans show Tyler Herro love after Donovan Mitchell trade

Following the Mitchell trade, Heat fans started to show their appreciation for Herro. The former first-round pick is under contract for the 2022-23 season, but he would become a restricted free agent next offseason if he and the Heat don’t come to terms on a contract extension.

Herro now has some extra motivation heading into the 2022-23 season, as he can prove the Heat right for hanging onto him and earn himself a major payday in the process.

Mitchell will be a nice fit with the Cavs, but the Heat have already shown that their current core can make a deep run in the NBA playoffs. This offseason, Herro said he wanted the Heat to “run it back” with their current roster.

It appears he and his teammates are going to get that chance in the 2022-23 season.