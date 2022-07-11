Tyler Herro announces major life update with Katya Elise Henry

Just a few weeks ago, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and longtime partner Katya Elise Henry made the exciting announcement that the two are expecting their second child together.

On Monday, Herro took to social media to ecstatically post that he knows the gender of his unborn baby. Herro will soon be a father to a baby boy.

This is obviously incredibly news for the young mother and father. It’s also huge news for their first-born child, who will soon be a big sister.

Herro’s life off the court is just as exciting as his life was on the court during the 2021-22 NBA season. Though he came off the bench for the vast majority of the Heat’s games, starting in just 10 of the 66 games he appeared in, he put up big numbers.

He finished the regular season averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. His contributions on the court led him to winning the Sixth Man of the Year award.

However, simply being the best sixth man in the NBA is not nearly enough for the University of Kentucky product. Herro has already gone on record saying that he wants to be a starter next season. Herro went so far as to say that he believes he has already proven that he’s “earned” the right to be a starter for the Heat.

For the rest of the offseason, Herro will surely be spending a lot of time with his growing family. Once the season gets underway, it will likely only be a matter of time before Henry brings her two children to FTX Arena so that they can support their dad on the court.