The Miami Heat are one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference in the upcoming postseason.

However, the team has had a rough stretch of recent games. It has lost four consecutive matches, allowing opponents to score at least 110 points in each of those contests. With the regular season nearing its end, fans are hoping that Miami will build some momentum in time for the playoffs.

Heat guard Tyler Herro spoke about the team’s recent struggles and offered a positive take on the matter.

“It’s disappointing,” said Herro. “At this point of the year, we want to be playing our best basketball at this point. But, you know, there’s ups and downs to everything. You embrace the lows just as much as you embrace the highs. This is what is going to make us at the end of the day. And just continue to fight and continue to work it out. “The perspective on our goals hasn’t changed at all, to continue to get better every single days. And, obviously, like I said, it’s been disappointing, but we’ll continue to work things out, and we’ll figure it [out] before the playoffs.”

Some of Miami’s recent losses have been dispiriting.

Miami lost to the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Sixers were without two of their best players, Joel Embiid and James Harden, during that match. But Miami allowed second-year guard Tyrese Maxey to score 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to give Philadelphia the win.

In its following game, Miami faced a visiting Golden State Warriors team that was missing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Heat gave up 37 points in the fourth quarter, allowing Golden State to pull away and win by 14. Frustrations boiled over on the Heat bench during that game.

On Friday, the Heat hosted the New York Knicks. Miami led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter before the Knicks went on a 38-13 run to end the game.

Then on Saturday night, the Heat had a brutal start to the evening, as they allowed the Brooklyn Nets to score 67 points in the first half. Miami trailed by as many as 37 points in the game. The Nets won easily.

The Heat will get a chance to work things out and snap their four-game losing streak when they play the Sacramento Kings on Monday.