Former Miami Heat star Tim Hardaway recently crossed over to the Hall of Fame.

During his enshrinement speech, the five-time All-Star made sure to acknowledge the late Henry Thomas, his former agent. In turn, Hardaway earned some love from Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem on social media.

Hardaway likely had the time of his life during his enshrinement to the Hall of Fame. In his speech, he touched on a lot of subjects, including his time as part of the legendary Run TMC trio when he played with Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin for the Golden State Warriors.

Of course, he also thanked the Heat organization. It was in Miami that he had some of the best seasons of his professional career. While he did make three All-Star teams during his tenure in Golden State, Hardaway earned an All-NBA First Team selection as a Heat player. He even finished fourth in MVP voting during the 1996-97 season.

The Heat were finally able to taste playoff victory once Hardaway arrived in Miami. He teamed up with Alonzo Mourning to help the franchise turn into a championship contender, particularly in the 1996-97 season, when the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thomas represented several other key Heat players over the years, including Wade, Haslem and Chris Bosh.

Heat fans have a lot to thank Thomas for. He indirectly paved the way for Wade’s return to Miami in the middle of the 2017-18 season.

At the time, Wade was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he was under two years removed from an acrimonious split with the Heat over contract talks.

But at Thomas’ funeral, Wade and Riley were able to reconnect and let bygones be bygones. The Heat traded for Wade, who retired with the organization after the 2018-19 season.